YORK – The City of York saw a hefty surge of building permits this past year – obviously starting in June after Mother Nature pummeled this town and surrounding area with very damaging hail, wind and what some have called tornadoes.

Most if not all the buildings in York sustained damage to windows, roofs, siding and fences. What resulted was the insurgence of many construction companies wanting to do that type of repair work and local businesses having a line-up of such jobs that were barely able to be completed before the snow fell this past winter. And the local businesses are still holding on to a long list of jobs that will be completed as soon as temperatures and weather conditions comply.

While it was impossible to drive through York and surrounding communities and not see hordes of roofing/siding/construction crews working on buildings from June through even January, even just as telling about the impact of last June’s storms is the historical account mostly referred to as the city’s monthly building permit listing.

In April of 2022, 39 building permits were issued in the City of York with a value of $2.4 million – with the work mostly consisting of signs, fences, some fireworks stands and one single family dwelling.

The building permits for the city in May of 2022 numbered at 32 with a value of $5.3 million – a nice total which was made up of $2.8 million for a new commercial building, the construction of a duplex with a value of nearly $400,000, some extensive interior renovations for commercial properties and some privacy fences.

Then the major hail storm hit mid-June and even before the month ended – the majority of the 45 building permits were for putting on new roofs.

The real ramifications could be seen in July, August, September, October and November as the number of permits skyrocketed to volumes not seen in decades.

July’s building permits for the City of York (which were provided by city offices) showed a value jump to just over $6 million. A total of 202 permits were issued with most of them being for re-roofing, re-siding, gutters, replacement of windows, fixing fences, etc. – related to storm damage. In July, there was a $5,000 shed erected, a $500 pergola put up, a sidewalk replaced, a $2,000 kitchen remodel, a $15,000 deck addition, a $400,000 single family dwelling built, as well as a permit for the $1.2 million Peyton Parker Lane Playground. The rest of the permits were assigned to fixing what nature had ruined.

In August, the building permits jumped to a total of 554, with a value of just under $10 million. The list is long with most work being attributed to hail/storm repair. The only projects for which permits were issued – not storm damage related – included the construction of a $3,000 fence; the addition of a $350,000 storage unit; a $4,000 yard shed; a $10,000 sidewalk replacement; an $80,000 interior remodeling project; a $30,000 kitchen remodel; and a $1.1 million new commercial building.

There were 393 building permits issued in the City of York during September, having a value of $7.6 million. The permit listing is page upon page of re-roof, re-side, gutter replacement, window replacement and repair from the storm. There was the addition of a shed and a driveway with a value of $5,000; a $30,000 addition to a house; a $25,000 kitchen remodel; a new $400,000 office building; and the addition of a $3,000 front porch. That means only five permits were for new construction projects (large and small) and there were 388 permits for repairing storm damage – in September.

While repair work somewhat slowed in October – it definitely continued. There were 242 building permits issued in York in October, with a value of $4.3 million. The majority of value and number is attributed to correcting storm damage, with the following exceptions: enlargement of a driveway with a value of $4,000; the construction of a $12,000 storage building; the addition of $24,000 worth of shipping containers; and the addition of a $3,000 storage shed.

There were 55 building permits issued in the City of York for the month of November with project value reaching $1.5 million. There was a house moved with a project value of $63,000; a $50,000 interior remodeling project; a room addition for $5,000; a $211,000 new single family dwelling; $13,000 for a solar installation; a $20,000 garage; a $125,000 house addition; and a new $450,000 single family dwelling.

In December and January, there were a few re-roofing, re-siding permits issued. Per usual, there were fewer permits issued, period, for these months as they are typically the height of winter. The permits with the most value in these months were $400,000 for a restroom renovation at York University and a commercial remodel worth $41,000.

With more storm repair work remaining to be done, the number of building permits and construction costs will continue to increase, thanks to that night in June of 2022.