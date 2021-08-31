Budget approval to be before city council this week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As explained earlier by Carlson, “This would create a separation between offices and meeting rooms/the ballroom to create a more defined reception area for groups to check in upon arrival and to be directed accordingly. This will allow staff members to be visible upon arrival and allow staff to know when someone has entered the building. This would also restrict people not associated with a certain meeting or event from entering and to keep people from entering offices while staff members are in meetings or on the phone. This update would also provide an additional layer of protection for staff from both a safety and health (COVID-19) perspective.”

This project would benefit from funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

There are also a couple of projects being proposed for the ballfield complex.

One is the installation of bleacher shade (which would be funded by grants, general fund reserves and player fees). The estimated cost of this project is $115,000.