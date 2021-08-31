Budget approval to be before city council this week

Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series regarding the different capital expenditures, by department, in the proposed 2021-22 budget for the City of York. A public hearing has already been held. The city council will make its final approval this week, when they meet in regular session Thursday night.
YORK – York’s Holthus Convention Center will see two capital improvement projects, if the city’s proposed budget is approved this week, as it is put together now.
Each project would be a one-time investment (meaning they would not carry ongoing payments or debt).
One project is an $80,000 small playground system, which has been requested for many years. This could be financed through four sources, if granted – matching Burke grant funds (up to 50%), a York County Visitors Bureau grant, hotel occupation tax receipts and Presumptive Payroll dollars.
This playground would be located on the northwest side of the building.
As explained earlier during the budget process by Terri Carlson, director of the convention center, “A large number of our events involve children and having an outdoor area where they can roam would reduce the amount of running around the building, jumping on tables, chairs, couches and playing behind the donor wall.”
Another project at the convention, included in the proposed budget, would be the installation of glass doors in the interior of the south entrance which would also create a reception window into the office. This also has been requested for many years.
As explained earlier by Carlson, “This would create a separation between offices and meeting rooms/the ballroom to create a more defined reception area for groups to check in upon arrival and to be directed accordingly. This will allow staff members to be visible upon arrival and allow staff to know when someone has entered the building. This would also restrict people not associated with a certain meeting or event from entering and to keep people from entering offices while staff members are in meetings or on the phone. This update would also provide an additional layer of protection for staff from both a safety and health (COVID-19) perspective.”
This project would benefit from funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
There are also a couple of projects being proposed for the ballfield complex.
One is the installation of bleacher shade (which would be funded by grants, general fund reserves and player fees). The estimated cost of this project is $115,000.
As explained by Cheree Folts, parks and rec director, during the budget process, “shade structures would be placed over 16 of 18 of the bleachers at the complex. With numerous games and tournaments each summer, the complex attracts more than 36,000 visitors per year. Because of the current lack of shade both in and outside the complex, visitors have resorted to bringing their own tailgate tents and have turned the complex into a ‘tent city.’ As a guest to the $8 million facility, it should not be a requirement to pack, store and carry a tailgate tent from field to field to be able to watch games risk-free because of exposure to the elements. The shade structures would not only further ensure guest safety, it would also further enhance the beautification and completeness of the complex.”
Another proposal at the ballfield complex is the installation of camper pads, with a cost estimate of $23,000 (from the general fund/Presumptive Payroll dollars).
This project would add 14 camper spots to the east parking lot. These would be powered from a new pole and transformer by NPPD along the north road.
As explained by Folts during the budget process, “adding these spots will increase revenue by $25,000. This would keep revenue in the city and not elsewhere. Campers are popular during tournaments. There are currently 11 spots in a designated area but there is no power to them.”