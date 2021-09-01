Budget adoption before council Thursday, no tax levy increase this year

Capital improvement highlights include the completion of the community center renovation, bonding for a major street/road project that would include the replacement of the Blackburn Avenue Bridge, and building a new cell at the landfill.

Dr. Crawford noted York is “fortunate to have a healthy city sales tax” which continues to increase. She said online sales tax requirements are now in place and that has likely played a role in the local sales tax increases.

Regarding the city’s enterprise funds (these are not tax-supported, the revenue for these funds come in the form of the fees people pay for services) – no rate increase is needed for the water fund this year. The council will consider passage of a 2 1/2% rate increase for wastewater (in order to continue paying off the new wastewater treatment plant). A new cell is needed at the landfill – this will require bonding. And regarding the airport, federal grants allowed for the purchase of snow removal equipment.

It was also noted, during the budget public hearing, regarding tax asking for York residents, only .33 is the city’s tax levy. The property tax asking for the city is a small portion of the total asking, as the school district’s levy makes up the largest portion of what York residents pay in property taxes.