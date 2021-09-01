Budget adoption before council Thursday, no tax levy increase this year

YORK – There will be no property tax levy increase this year in the City of York, with the levy remaining at .33 per $100 valuation, as the budget is written.
Thursday night, the council will consider final adoption of that budget, after months of meetings and many discussions.
Budget highlights include a healthy sales tax revenue, said York City Administrator Sue Crawford, during her presentation at the budget’s public hearing. She said the treasurer at this point is projecting a 10% increase in this revenue stream.
Crawford also noted the city is benefitting from one-time revenue – Federal COVID/relief funds. The city also has built up its reserves due to staff vacancies. The city also did some bond refinancing this year, which has freed up some funds because interest rates are much lower now.
She also noted the budget has no property taxes levied for bond debt.
Regarding one-time investments (using the one-time revenue), she said the administration and council was “very careful that one-time investments were one time, and these projects did not create future financial obligations.” The one-time investments (as outlined in earlier stories in the YNT in an ongoing budget series) include infrastructure for the future Peyton Parker Lane Playground, a new ambulance and lifesaving equipment, a tot playground, splash pad, a police truck, ceiling work and new lights in city hall, street equipment and a new HVAC system for the library.
Capital improvement highlights include the completion of the community center renovation, bonding for a major street/road project that would include the replacement of the Blackburn Avenue Bridge, and building a new cell at the landfill.
Dr. Crawford noted York is “fortunate to have a healthy city sales tax” which continues to increase. She said online sales tax requirements are now in place and that has likely played a role in the local sales tax increases.
Regarding the city’s enterprise funds (these are not tax-supported, the revenue for these funds come in the form of the fees people pay for services) – no rate increase is needed for the water fund this year. The council will consider passage of a 2 1/2% rate increase for wastewater (in order to continue paying off the new wastewater treatment plant). A new cell is needed at the landfill – this will require bonding. And regarding the airport, federal grants allowed for the purchase of snow removal equipment.
It was also noted, during the budget public hearing, regarding tax asking for York residents, only .33 is the city’s tax levy. The property tax asking for the city is a small portion of the total asking, as the school district’s levy makes up the largest portion of what York residents pay in property taxes.
The budget process this year was thorough and long. In April, department heads submitted their budget requests and the treasurer began her revenue projections.
In May, the mayor and administrator worked with the department heads to narrow down their requests.
In June, the council members joined the conversation and worked with the mayor, department heads and administration on the first round of approvals and cuts.
In July, the council, mayor and administration continued to work with department heads for the second and third rounds of approvals and cuts.
In August, the council, mayor and administration continued to meet and revenue projections were made based on valuations provided by the county assessor. A public hearing was held regarding the final draft of the budget last week.
The adoption of budget will be included in the council’s regular meeting, as will budget-related action items, such as setting the property tax rate at .33 and adopting the budget statement to be termed as the annual appropriation bill.
Also during Thursday night’s council meeting:
• The council will consider approval of an application to name Kinsey Bosselman as manager of the Bosselman liquor licenses at the two York stores and make a recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Commission.
• The purchase of a new telephone system (which is included in the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year) will be considered from Central States Telecom.
• The council will consider the issuance of $5.75 million in highway allocation bonds for undertaking a large street/road project that will include the reconstruction of the Blackburn Avenue Bridge.
• A presentation will be made regarding the design of the aforementioned street/road/bridge project.
• A public hearing will be held for the application of $445,000 in funds for the third phase of the downtown revitalization project.
• The council will consider an ordinance that would increase sewer fees by 2 1/2 % in the new fiscal year (which is already included in the proposed budget).
• A contract will be considered, between the city and AMGL, for the city’s annual audit of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
• A special designated alcohol permit will be considered for the upcoming Sip & Stroll event.
• Job classifications, pay grades and maximum wage levels will be considered.
• The pay range schedule for the new fiscal year will be considered.
• The council will consider signing off on newly-negotiated union contracts for fire and police.
• The council will also look at discontinuing an old resolution which says “employees who have retired from active city employment shall not be eligible for rehire.”