Bryce L. Peters, age 17 of York, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at York. He was born March 5, 2006 at York to Timothy Peters and Tammy Tieken. Bryce had a contagious smile and could light up a room anywhere with his outgoing personality. He loved sharing jokes and playing pranks and had a smirk and lifted his left eyebrow. Bryce loved babies, little kids, his siblings and especially his nieces and nephews. A very active and outgoing young man, he enjoyed tormenting his older brothers and sisters and competing with his younger brother. An animal lover Bryce loved his cat Frost and dog Teaco, Oreo’s, and his Avengers collection. He was even a pretty good wrestler too.

He is survived by his mother, Tammy Tieken (Sean Wright) of York; his father, Tim (Tanya) Peters of Stromsburg; siblings: Naomi (JT) Scherr-Hamm and their children Zayden, Brynlee and Lynkyn of McCool Jct.; Devin Sikes (Danielle Pieper) and their daughter Ensley of York, Claton Peters of Waco, Regan Sikes (Gage Crowell) of Grand Island and their daughter Cecelia, Alysa Sikes of Geneva, N and Gaige Adams of York. Grandparents include: Myra (Terry) Hillmann of York, Terry Tieken of York, Dave (Karen) Peters of York, Sandy Peters of Stromsburg and Joyce Plock of York; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Todd Ekeler and grandfather, Glen Plock.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in York with the Reverend Dr. Michael Eickhoff officiating. His family requests that you attend Bryce’s service in your best Super Hero T-shirt. Bryce has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Condolences can be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.