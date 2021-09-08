Brothers by blood, troops by choice -- Vietnam veterans, brothers honored in Stromsburg

Gary Noyd knew there was a good chance he would be drafted, so he chose to join the Marines with a friend. They went in on the buddy system, but never served in the same place after boot camp. His active duty started in January of 1973 and he was honorably discharged from active duty in January of 1975 at the rank for Lance Corporal E3. Gary did his basic training at Parris Island, South Carolina and did radio training at San Diego, California. His overseas assignment was Iwakuni, Japan as a clerk. Gary received a Sharp Shooter Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Sharon Noyd said, “The last two brothers drafted in at the end of the war. They lucked out because they didn’t have to be on land and in combat.”

All five Noyd brothers served and came back home safely. That was not the case for many. The Vietnam War brought a lot of discontent back to the United States. Many veterans were not treated with respect when they returned from duty.

Group leader of Stars, Stripes and Stitches which donated the quilts, Joelle Wacker, said, “We know freedom is not free. We have freedom because of the dedication of the Noyd brothers and men and women like the Noyd brothers.”