Broadband study to be done for York County

YORK – The York County Commissioners have agreed to financially participate in a broadband study with Nebraska Public Power District and Perennial Public Power. Under the auspices of NPPD, the City of York will be involved, and under the auspices of Perennial, Fillmore County will as well.

And there is the potential Polk County might join in the effort.

This week, during their regular meeting, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier explained how he and Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin attended a meeting with NPPD officials, York Mayor Barry Redfern and York City Administrator Sue Crawford. “Perennial was unable to have someone there that day, but they will be involved. This would be a study into the broadband needs of this area and what it would take to provide fixed wireless units throughout the county. NPPD and Perennial have the infrastructure out there to support this, that’s why they are involved.”

The objective is to have broadband accessibility throughout the county, Obermier said.

He said the study would be conducted by the National Rural Electric Association.

“They will look at what it would take to do this,” Obermier said. “This would help us design the system we want for this county and I think it is a good venture.”