Broadband improvements coming to York

"The York fiber expansion is particularly exciting for me as I spent most holidays during my youth in York visiting relatives. Developing York as a gigabit city will enable the town to be even more exceptional and competitive in the future," added Moline.

A representative of the company told the York City Council this week how the company was formed in Imperial and they are excited to be coming into York. “Especially with the pandemic, we found how important internet speed is and you will be one of the first to offer (this service) in Nebraska. We will offer honest pricing. And we will have a store front here with 7-12 employees. You will be seeing a lot more of us in the next quarter, next year. We will support non-profit efforts and schools. We want it to be easy to do business with us and to create a long-term relationships.”