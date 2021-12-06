Broadband improvements coming to York

YORK – ALLO Communications has announced a fiber-to-the-premise project offering 10 Gigabit bandwidth in York and the franchise agreement between the city and the company has been approved by the city council.
ALLO will begin construction in York in the spring of 2022 after working closely with the city to complete the necessary agreements.
ALLO President and CEO Brad Moline stated, "Being local is a core value for us at ALLO. We look forward to deepening a long-term relationship with York as we become neighbors and advocates in the community."
Mayor of York, Barry Redfern, stated, "We are excited to be making a big step towards improving broadband in our area with ALLO coming to York."
The company says, “While other communities struggle to gain access to broadband internet, ALLO aims to bring world-class, high-speed fiber internet access to every home and business in York to position the community for future growth.
“ALLO's network will feature 10 Gigabit symmetric service providing equal upload and download speeds to each small business and residential customer optimized by a world-class Wi-Fi 6 router. Additionally, businesses of all sizes will have the support of ALLO's fiber-rich network delivering active and passive solutions without installation fees and restrictive contracts – keeping service hassle-free every step of the way. Services will include internet, data transport, video, voice, phone systems, and redundant connectivity to AWS, Azure, and other cloud providers.”
"The York fiber expansion is particularly exciting for me as I spent most holidays during my youth in York visiting relatives. Developing York as a gigabit city will enable the town to be even more exceptional and competitive in the future," added Moline.
A representative of the company told the York City Council this week how the company was formed in Imperial and they are excited to be coming into York. “Especially with the pandemic, we found how important internet speed is and you will be one of the first to offer (this service) in Nebraska. We will offer honest pricing. And we will have a store front here with 7-12 employees. You will be seeing a lot more of us in the next quarter, next year. We will support non-profit efforts and schools. We want it to be easy to do business with us and to create a long-term relationships.”
“ALLO currently serves 21 communities in Nebraska, Colorado, and Arizona, with a total population of more than 800,000,” the company said in a news release. “We will bring our award-winning customer service and internet speeds to York in early 2022. Hassle-free service and a 100% fiber-optic network will improve how students learn and employees work, whether from home, schools or business.”
For more information about ALLO, visit AlloFiber.com.