Brisk reflects on 40 years with the NRD

Brisk has seen lots of changes in technology over the course of her career with the NRD. In her early days at the NRD, there was a single computer terminal linked to a server at UNL. “You had to save frequently as the link was temperamental,” she explained. Occasionally it winked out and a half-day of data would be lost. Eventually the NRD got a computer that didn’t rely on the UNL connection, but it was still the only computing device for the whole office. Staff members had to reserve time to use the much sought-after machine with its noisy dot matrix printer.

Brisk’s trusty typewriter eventually gave way to a computer with word processing software. She was not sorry to say good-bye to the tedious process of formatting documents manually and making corrections with White Out. She was similarly enthusiastic when the district got its first accounting software, which transformed her job. Previously, payroll was done by hand in one day. Employees would turn in their timecards on payday and she would compute everything manually, then print checks to distribute at the end of the workday. Paying bills and managing annual tree sales was just as labor intensive and required Brisk’s trademark attention for detail.