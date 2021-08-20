Bringing Blackbird Park to life

So far, seven people have donated trees. From May to August, the committee received $17,000. They have had a few $500 and $1,000 donations. Cain said they had one $10,000 donation.

“Most of the people who have donated have some sort of connection to the area,” Cain said. “They’ve either lived here, their grandparents lived here, or someone they knew lived here. We’ve had people from California and Texas donate. They all have one thing in common, and that is Gresham, Nebraska.”

Cain said the committee is considering new ideas for the park. There is talk about creating a miniature golf course and some garden art. A welder in town expressed interest in making sculptures out of steel.

“I think there have been more people using the park this year than ever before,” Cain said. “It seems like it (the park renovations) has brought people here.”

The committee said a few of their plans have evolved over time. They added winding sidewalks to make the park feel more graceful. Some of the historical items were kept to keep the history of the town.

“We dug out the old historical jail cell for kids to play in,” Cain said. “The items were original to the park.”