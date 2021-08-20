Bringing Blackbird Park to life

GRESHAM -- After a storm hit Gresham in 2007, Tony Cain lost the greenhouse business he had for over six years. His passion for planting ultimately led him to help the Gresham Parks Committee.
“I’m living vicariously through the park,” Cain said. “We have green grass, bushes, trees and flowers. This is a passion of mine.”
Cain has lived in Gresham since 1974. He was an aerospace machinist for 37 years before he retired. He said outdoor projects come naturally to him.
“I have a green thumb,” Cain said. “I like to think I come by it easily. I gardened at home because it relieved the stress from my job.”
Even though Cain retired from working, he said he spends about an hour or two each day to help work on the parks in town.
“This is a bedroom community now since we don’t have the school anymore.” Cain said. “The community pride is coming back since the Memory Park has started. That’s why we are doing it. It’s going to be something we give to the next generation.”
The Gresham Parks Committee decided to name the park Blackbird Park. It was built in 1976 and Cain said there haven’t been any updates to it since then.
“Last year, the park looked like a brown, burnt patch with nothing but weeds,” Cain said. “It was terrible.”
The parks committee is still in the planning stages of a proposal to take to the village board for approval, but they have been working on upkeep of the grass and mulch.
“We have two acres of land for the park,” Cain said. “We put 700 pounds of donated grass down. All the flower beds were donated. The only thing the village had to pay for that year was the fertilizer. This year, the only thing the village paid for was the mulch.”
Cain said he couldn’t have done the project without the help of the committee. Brandon Tonniges is the village maintenance person who did all the excavating on the park.
The other members who have been a contributing part to the park’s success are Brooke Jacobson, Bobbie Fritz, Cindy Buss, Adele Tonniges, Janet Matzner, Kim Sheehan and Ardis Burkholder.
“I think people were just waiting for someone to take the lead,” Burkholder said. “I know this community has a lot of pride and they will step up. I think people like to have something to participate in.”
To help spread the word, a website was created. They are also selling Gresham merchandise and T-shirts.
“Over 580 people have joined our Facebook page,” Cain said. “It has helped them raise donations for the park. People can purchase memory bricks, trees and other items that will be put in the park.”
So far, seven people have donated trees. From May to August, the committee received $17,000. They have had a few $500 and $1,000 donations. Cain said they had one $10,000 donation.
“Most of the people who have donated have some sort of connection to the area,” Cain said. “They’ve either lived here, their grandparents lived here, or someone they knew lived here. We’ve had people from California and Texas donate. They all have one thing in common, and that is Gresham, Nebraska.”
Cain said the committee is considering new ideas for the park. There is talk about creating a miniature golf course and some garden art. A welder in town expressed interest in making sculptures out of steel.
“I think there have been more people using the park this year than ever before,” Cain said. “It seems like it (the park renovations) has brought people here.”
The committee said a few of their plans have evolved over time. They added winding sidewalks to make the park feel more graceful. Some of the historical items were kept to keep the history of the town.
“We dug out the old historical jail cell for kids to play in,” Cain said. “The items were original to the park.”
This fall, the parks committee plans on starting to renovate the church park. They still said they will continue on fundraising for Blackbird Park.
“The goal for the park is to raise $35,000,” Cain said. “We’re not going to discontinue it. We’re going to continue to promote the website through Facebook. We will hopefully try to get some of this Gresham merchandise on Instagram.”
There are a few incentives for people to donate. Right now, people can buy a section of sidewalk. A sign will be put down to mark the section of pavement.
“$20 will get you a section of sidewalk,” Cain said.
The committee members hope to set an example for the rest of the community to keep their public spaces maintained. They said they are excited to see what the final product will be like.
“Who knows what this could be, this is just the beginning,” Cain said.