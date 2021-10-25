Bridge completed with financial assistance from NRD

“The City of Sutton has been improving its infrastructure for multiple areas across the community including the downtown, parks and walking trail,” said Sutton City Administrator Jeff Hofaker. “The new pedestrian bridge will provide a safe crossing for pedestrian traffic for generations to come. The city always searches for state and federal program grants for projects; although, many times these alternative forms of revenue to defray costs for larger infrastructure projects are not available or awarded due to those program funds’ being limited and/or highly competitive in nature. We are always humbled to know that the Upper Big Blue NRD will consider financially collaborating on specific projects in communities that parallel a common goal with their own programs. We are thankful to the NRD’s leadership having made a financial commitment of $40,000 toward this pedestrian trail bridge project. Also, we are blessed to have a local construction company like VanKirk Brothers to bid on the project and perform an incredible bridge installation.”