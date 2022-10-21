Brent Milton is the 24-year veteran fire chief at Friend

FRIEND -- Fire and ambulance services in Friend are provided by two separate agencies, explains Brent Milton, fire chief the past 24 years. But they are not entirely separate as things turn out. There is crossover by way of a number of volunteers who serve both fire and rescue, he said.

The fire department is 35 members strong and operates from a facility located downtown at city hall.

Rolling stock includes two grass rigs, three pumpers, three tankers and an equipment truck.

Milton said the department serves a free will donation dinner on the first Sunday in March, noting community generosity for the event has been outstanding. On the menu are Windsor (smoked) pork chops, cheesy potatoes and a vegetable.

The independent fire board “has always treated us real well,” he reports.

Friend is a community in Saline County named for Charles E. Friend who homesteaded the land and first named the community Friendville. In 1873, however, the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad opted to name its new train station simply Friend.

Of historical interest is that the local police department, originally housed in a tool shed, was named the smallest police station in the world by no lesser authority on such matters as Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

In the 1960s, according to Wikipedia, the shed’s size was doubled “so the Nebraska State Patrol could also be stationed there to issue traffic citations and make arrests. Friend still claims to have the smallest combined police station.”

As of the 2010 census there were 1,027 people, 431 households and 292 families living in the village.

Friend natives of note include: Elvin C. Drake (coach of the 1956 national champion UCLA Bruin track team), Anna Louise Strong (journalist and left-wing activist) and Thad Weber (professional baseball player with Detroit, San Francisco and Toronto).