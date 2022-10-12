Bradshaw woman sentenced to jail in meth case

YORK – Shelby S. Powell, 28, of Bradshaw (whose address has also been listed as Beatrice in court documents) has been sentenced to jail after taking a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving methamphetamine and criminal impersonation.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy was on regular patrol near Henderson, during the night, when he saw a vehicle driving in the area of the Henderson Fuel Mart. He knew the vehicle was owned by James Neely based off prior contacts and he knew Neely had a suspended driver’s license.

He followed the vehicle which then turned west onto Interstate 80 and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was initiated.

Neely was the driver and Powell was a passenger. The deputy says in the affidavit that Powell appeared to be pretending to sleep and she covered most of her face with her arms and her jacket hood.

The deputy told Neely he would be giving him a citation and he asked Powell to present a driver’s license so she could drive the vehicle. She told the deputy, according to court documents, she did not have any identification on her person and when she was asked her name, she said it was Heather Neely.

The deputy did not believe her, as he already knew she was Shelby Powell.

When speaking later, alone with Neely, Neely said his ex-wife’s name was Heather Neely and the woman with him was Shelby Powell. He also told the deputy Powell had warrants for her arrest, which was confirmed by dispatch.

Another deputy arrived and Powell was arrested for two active warrants in York County.

Due to Neely having six prior convictions for driving during suspension, his vehicle was impounded.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine inside Powell’s wallet.

Powell was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation and obstruction of a peace officer. Per the plea agreement, the charges were reduced down to one misdemeanor and she pleaded guilty.

This past week, she was sentenced in York County District Court to six months in York County Jail. She was also given credit for 98 days already served.