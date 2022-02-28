Bradshaw woman charged with meth possession, criminal impersonation

YORK – Shelby S. Powell, 28, of Bradshaw has been charged with two felonies – possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation – after allegedly being caught with methamphetamine during a traffic stop initiated by the York County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy was on regular patrol near Henderson, during the night, when he saw a vehicle driving in the area of the Henderson Fuel Mart. He knew the vehicle was owned by James Neely based off prior contacts and he knew Neely had a suspended driver’s license.

He followed the vehicle which then turned west onto Interstate 80 and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was initiated.

Neely was the driver and Powell was a passenger. The deputy says in the affidavit that Powell appeared to be pretending to sleep and she covered most of her face with her arms and her jacket hood.

The deputy told Neely he would be giving him a citation and he asked Powell to present a driver’s license so she could drive the vehicle. She told the deputy, according to court documents, she did not have any identification on her person and when she was asked her name, she said it was Heather Neely.

The deputy did not believe her, as he already knew she was Shelby Powell.

When speaking later, alone with Neely, Neely said his ex-wife’s name was Heather Neely and the woman with him was Shelby Powell. He also told the deputy Powell had warrants for her arrest, which was confirmed by dispatch.

Another deputy arrived and Powell was arrested for her two active warrants in York County.

Due to Neely having six prior convictions for driving during suspension, his vehicle was impounded.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine inside Powell’s wallet.

The case against Powell has been bound over to District Court.