Bradshaw sex offender accused of non-compliance

YORK – Damien Hartman, 29, of Bradshaw, who is a convicted sex offender, has been charged with violating the state’s sex offender registration act for the second time.

A preliminary hearing for Hartman has been scheduled in York County Court for Jan. 11.

Hartman was the driver of a van that was not his, when he was stopped by a York Police officer for a traffic violation.

The officer’s affidavit, which was filed by the court, said another man was in the van and when the officer approached to speak with them, the passenger was hiding his face in the hood of his jacket, moving erratically, shaking and refusing to look at the officer or speak. The affidavit indicates Hartman told the officer his passenger “was epileptic and that’s why he was demonstrating odd behavior.”

The officer said Hartman was “sharking vigorously” when he handed him his identification.

York County Communications told the officer Hartman’s driver’s license had been revoked.

The affidavit says Hartman told the officer the vehicle he was driving was not on Hartman’s registry.

He was arrested for sex offender registration violation and driving under revocation.

It was noted in court documents that in December of 2021 he was convicted of attempted violation of the sex offender registry and in June of 2013 he was convicted of a sex offender registration violation.

He was convicted of third degree sexual assault of a child in December of 2012.

If convicted of non-compliance with the sex offender registry act, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.