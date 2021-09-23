Bradshaw sex offender accused of failing to register residency

YORK – Damien Hartman, 28, of Bradshaw has been charged with a Class 3A felony, as he is accused of failing to register his current address with local law enforcement, as is required because he is a registered sex offender.

Hartman was convicted of third degree sexual assault of a child in York County on April 15, 2013. As part of his sentence, he became a 25-year registrant on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

His last reported address, according to the registry, is Omaha. Yet, sheriff’s deputies cited him for non-reporting because he is actually living in Bradshaw.

He waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.