Bradshaw Neighbors -- Dalyn Enterprises celebrates 50 years in business

WACO -- This year, Dalyn Enterprises in Bradshaw will be celebrating its 50th year of doing metal fabrication.
Established in the early 1970s by Dale and Marilyn Ratzlaff of Bradshaw, Dalyn Enterprises prides itself on customer satisfaction and meeting manufacturing needs in the area.
In the year 2000, a good friend and neighbor of the Ratzlaffs, Mark Stamp, was in need of high-quality fencing material for his Beaver Creek Fencing business out of Bradshaw. Thirteen years later, Stamp’s partnership with Dalyn Enterprises turned into ownership of the business with his wife, Becky.
Now, Dalyn Enterprises is a growing business that ships metal products across the United States. At Dalyn Enterprises, Mark and his team produce a wide variety of components for the fencing and metal detecting industry.
They also specialize in making personalized metalwork.
Mark’s wife Becky said, “We make fire pits, signs and Christmas gifts. A lot of people come to us for little jobs.”
Right now, their top seller is a plasma cut United States Map. Mark said the map is perfect for those who have a bucket list and want to pin the places they have traveled so far.
With six employees on the team, Dalyn Enterprises has doubled in annual sales in the last three years.
Mark said, “We get a lot of calls from people from all over who search us on the internet or Facebook. I don’t know if there is a state we haven’t shipped to."
Mark’s goal at Dalyn Enterprises is to not only provide stellar customer service but provide opportunities for success and growth for his employees.
Administrative assistant of Dalyn Enterprises, Mark Perez, said, “Mark is what I call a boss. I love his leadership style. He empowers his employees to do something with their lives. Mark keeps Bradshaw alive through his business.”
The Stamps would like Dalyn Enterprises to remain in Bradshaw. They are also looking at building a new shop for more room expansion.
Becky said, “It’s an adventure. It’s the best decision we have ever made. Dale and Marilyn are family to us. We want to thank them for the opportunity that they gave us, and we want to continue this. ”