Bradshaw Neighbors -- Dalyn Enterprises celebrates 50 years in business

WACO -- This year, Dalyn Enterprises in Bradshaw will be celebrating its 50th year of doing metal fabrication.

Established in the early 1970s by Dale and Marilyn Ratzlaff of Bradshaw, Dalyn Enterprises prides itself on customer satisfaction and meeting manufacturing needs in the area.

In the year 2000, a good friend and neighbor of the Ratzlaffs, Mark Stamp, was in need of high-quality fencing material for his Beaver Creek Fencing business out of Bradshaw. Thirteen years later, Stamp’s partnership with Dalyn Enterprises turned into ownership of the business with his wife, Becky.

Now, Dalyn Enterprises is a growing business that ships metal products across the United States. At Dalyn Enterprises, Mark and his team produce a wide variety of components for the fencing and metal detecting industry.

They also specialize in making personalized metalwork.

Mark’s wife Becky said, “We make fire pits, signs and Christmas gifts. A lot of people come to us for little jobs.”

Right now, their top seller is a plasma cut United States Map. Mark said the map is perfect for those who have a bucket list and want to pin the places they have traveled so far.