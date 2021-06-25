Bradshaw Methodist Church

It was around 1870 that the prairie schooners began making their way across what is now known as York County. Soon the dugouts and sod shanties began to appear.

The Methodists met in a sod house on Lincoln Creek in 1871. Rev. W. E. Morgan of the York Methodist Church formed a “circuit” and preached in Bradshaw as well.

They moved their services to the Eberhart school house when it was built in 1873.

In 1878, 40 acres of land were purchased in Section 7, Range 3 and a parsonage was erected.

In 1881, this property was sold and a church was built in the town of Bradshaw. The Rev. W.H. Babcock was the circuit preacher at this time.

On the evening of June 3, 1890, the village and the surrounding community stood helpless as two storm clouds appeared, one moving from the northwest to the southeast, the other from the southeast to the northeast. They met at the edge of Bradshaw and not a house or business escaped damage – including the Methodist Church. Many were completely destroyed.

The church was rebuilt after the tornado, a testament to the faith of the congregation and the convictions of the Bradshaw community itself.

