Bradshaw man sentenced to jail, probation for felony perjury

YORK – Rodney G. Will, 56, of Bradshaw has been sent to jail and ordered to probation in a case where he was initially charged with nine counts of felony perjury.

According to court documents, Will was questioned during a preliminary hearing in York County Court back on June 17, 2021. During his testimony during that preliminary hearing, he was asked about the details of deputies being at his residence.

During that questioning, Will stated that the York County Sheriff’s deputy who came to his house did not ask for permission to enter, did not announce his reason for being there or his intent to enter, and he believed his rights were violated because legal protocol was not followed.

The York County Attorney’s office argued – with the nine felony charges – that Will intentionally lied and did not tell the truth, on the witness stand while under oath, and made false statements during an official preliminary hearing in York County Court.

As part of a plea agreement, eight of the perjury counts were dismissed and Will pleaded no contest to one count of perjury, which is a Class 3 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision and/or a $25,000 fine.

This week, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation with a 30-day stint in county jail to begin immediately. He was also sentenced to two more 30-day stints in jail, but to be served in the future and those can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.