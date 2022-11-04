Bradshaw man sent to prison for stealing motorcycle, possessing drugs

YORK – James T. Neely, 33, of Bradshaw, has been sentenced to prison time in two cases, one involving stealing a motorcycle in York and the other involving the possession of drugs.

The first case began when the York Police Department received a call about the theft of a motorcycle on the 1300 Block of North Iowa Avenue. The motorcycle, a blue 1999 Harley Davidson Hugger 883 Custom Chrome, had been stolen from a garage.

The motorcycle was valued at approximately $4,000.

The owner, according to court documents, said the garage had been kept locked at all times. He left his residence and when he returned, it was discovered the garage door had been forced open from the outside as it was off the track. That was the point where it was discovered the motorcycle was gone.

Neely was named as a suspect in the crime, due to prior contact the owner had with him.

Later, the police department was advised that a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department had recovered the stolen motorcycle. This happened after the owner received a call from someone who said his motorcycle was in a garage in Benedict.

When the deputy and the owner went to the residence in Benedict, they found a motorcycle in the middle of the process of being torn down. The deputy could tell the motorcycle was a Harley Davidson that used to be a bluish color but had been painted silver. The VIN number was run and it was found that this was the stolen motorcycle.

Through further investigation, it was determined that Neely was the person who brought the motorcycle to the garage in Benedict.

Based on the damage to the motorcycle, it was estimated it would cost in excess of $5,000 to repair everything that had been done to it.

Neely was charged with burglary, a Class 2A felony; theft by lawful taking with a value of $1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony; second degree criminal trespassing, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and failure to appear when on bail, a Class 4 felony. Those charges were amended to one count of theft, for which he was sentenced this week to a term of 18-24 months of incarceration. He was given credit for 26 days already served.

In the second case, which was unrelated to the first, he was sentenced to a term of 1-2 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and six months of incarceration for driving under revocation. For the DUI charge, he was also fined $1,000 and his driver’s license was revoked one year.

The sentencing hearings took place this week in York County District Court.