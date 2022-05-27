Bradshaw man pleads not guilty to child abuse and sexual assault

YORK – Jason Pence, 49, of Bradshaw, has pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse and third degree sexual assault.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department investigated the situation.

A minor has alleged that Pence hit her “hard enough to where it went black for a second,” and he also slapped her, as well as hit her in the back of the head.

It is also alleged that Pence has hit the minor on more than one occasion, and there are allegations about sexual abuse.

Further details cannot be published due to the graphic nature of the case.

It is noted in the affidavit that Pence’s criminal history shows he is a multi-state offender with criminal histories in Tennessee as well as Nebraska. “He was convicted of third degree assault in Lancaster County and he has an entry on his history for ‘criminal homicide’ in Nashville, Tennessee, however a disposition is not listed. It also shows an entry for a Charles Bass Correctional Facility in Tennessee with a correction action listed as 15 years.

A jury trial has been set for Pence in late October.