Bradshaw man pleads not guilty in sexual assault case

YORK – Jeffrey R. Fhuere, 26, of Bradshaw was arraigned this week in York County District in a case where he is accused of two counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of third degree assault.

The first degree assault charges are Class 2 felonies which carry possible maximum sentences of 50 years in prison upon conviction.

The third charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail upon conviction.

According to affidavit in support of arrest warrant, filed with the York County Court, this case began in July when a 17-year-old reported to a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department that the teenager had been sexually assault by Fhuere on a number of occasions.

Court documents indicate that forensic interviews were held at the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln.

Investigators say in the court documents that the alleged victim “disclosed numerous incidents of sexual assault which reportedly took place in York and Lincoln.”

A secondary interview was held during which the alleged victim disclosed three situations of sexual assault in York.