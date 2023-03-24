YORK – Damien Hartman, 30, of Bradshaw has again been convicted of violating the terms of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

He appeared in York County District Court this week for arraignment and pleaded no contest.

The charge is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison.

According to court documents, this case began when an officer with the York Police Department pulled over a van for a traffic violation.

Hartman was driving and his passenger was hiding his face with the hood of his jacket, shaking and moving erratically.

While the officer was talking with Hartman, the officer said Hartman himself brought up the Sex Offender Registry and said the van was not registered as required by law. It was also found he was driving under revocation.

Hartman was previously charged twice for violating the sex offender registry, being convicted of attempt of a Class 3A felony for one and for the full offense on the other.

Hartman is required to register as a sex offender in Nebraska for a term of 25 years. He was convicted of third degree sexual assault of a minor in York County in 2012.