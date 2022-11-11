Bradshaw man pleads no contest in child abuse case

YORK – Jason Pence, 49, of Bradshaw, has taken a plea agreement in a case that began with charges of intentional child abuse and third degree sexual assault of a child.

He appeared for a status hearing this past week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department investigated the situation.

A minor said Pence hit her “hard enough to where it went black for a second,” and he also slapped her, as well as hit her in the back of the head.

It was also said, in court documents, Pence has hit the minor on more than one occasion and there were allegations about sexual abuse.

Further details cannot be published due to the graphic nature of the case.

It is noted in the affidavit that Pence’s criminal history shows he is a multi-state offender with criminal histories in Tennessee as well as Nebraska. “He was convicted of third degree assault in Lancaster County and he has an entry on his history for ‘criminal homicide’ in Nashville, Tennessee, however a disposition is not listed. It also shows an entry for a Charles Bass Correctional Facility in Tennessee with a correction action listed as 15 years.”

Initially, he was charged with intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony, which was amended to negligent child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

He was also charged with third degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony, which was dismissed as part of the agreement.

Pence pleaded no contest to one count of third degree assault, as well, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Each Class 1 misdemeanor carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 27.