Bradshaw man goes to jail in child abuse, assault case

York County Courthouse 2

YORK – Jason Pence, 49, of Bradshaw, has been sentenced in a case that began with charges of intentional child abuse and third degree sexual assault of a child.

He appeared for sentencing this past week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department investigated the situation.

A minor said Pence hit her “hard enough to where it went black for a second,” and he also slapped her, as well as hit her in the back of the head.

It was also said, in court documents, Pence has hit the minor on more than one occasion and there were allegations about sexual abuse.

Further details cannot be published due to the graphic nature of the case.

It is noted in the affidavit that Pence’s criminal history shows he is a multi-state offender with criminal histories in Tennessee as well as Nebraska. “He was convicted of third degree assault in Lancaster County and he has an entry on his history for ‘criminal homicide’ in Nashville, Tennessee, however a disposition is not listed. It also shows an entry for a Charles Bass Correctional Facility in Tennessee with a correction action listed as 15 years.”

Initially, he was charged with intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony, which was amended to negligent child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

He was also charged with third degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony, which was dismissed as part of the agreement.

Pence pleaded no contest to one count of third degree assault, as well, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This week, Pence was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the assault conviction and was given 12 days of credit for time already served in the matter. He was also sentenced to two years of probation for the child abuse conviction.

Lincoln man, 38, killed in shooting

Authorities responding to a report of shots fired found the man outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Remembering 2022

Remembering 2022

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we will look back at the events, happenings, tragedies, triumphs, trials, adversity, successes and so much …

