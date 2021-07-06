 Skip to main content
Bradshaw man gets 12-18 years in prison for sex assault
Bradshaw man gets 12-18 years in prison for sex assault

Jeffrey Fhuere

YORK – Jeffrey R. Fhuere, 27, of Bradshaw was sentenced this past week to a term of 12-18 years in prison for first degree sexual assault.

He was sentenced by Judge James Stecker.

He earlier pleaded guilty and was facing a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison as the conviction is a Class 2 felony.

According to affidavit in support of arrest warrant, filed with the courts, this case began last July when a 17-year-old reported to a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department that the teenager had been sexually assault by Fhuere on a number of occasions.

Court documents indicate that forensic interviews were held at the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln.

Investigators say in the court documents the victim “disclosed numerous incidents of sexual assault which reportedly took place in York and Lincoln.”

A secondary interview was held during which the victim disclosed three situations of sexual assault in York.

Further details about this case cannot be published due to its graphic nature and in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

In Judge Stecker’s sentencing order, he said, “The defendant is not a fit and proper person to be sentenced to a term of probation. Incarceration is necessary to protect the security of the public. The defendant is in need of correctional treatment that can be provided most effectively by commitment to a correctional facility.”

Fhuere was given credit for 49 days already served in the York County Jail.

Judge Stecker also told Fhuere he is now a lifetime registrant on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

