Bradshaw man charged with conspiracy and delivery after undercover investigation

YORK – Oscar Ramos-Gonzalez, 31, of Bradshaw has been charged with three felonies in a case involving conspiracy to commit a felony, delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, his arrest was made after an undercover investigation conducted in York County by officers with the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP).

An investigator with RAP received information that a confidential informant had arranged the purchase of cocaine from Gonzalez. The informant was equipped with recording devices and $350 in undercover drug funds.

Investigators allegedly watched and listened as the informant arrived at the Walmart parking lot in York, who was soon afterward joined by Gonzalez. It is alleged the sale of cocaine took place as the informant turned over the substance to investigators after the buy took place.

The delivery charge is a Class 2 felony; the conspiracy charge is a Class 2 felony; and the possession of a controlled substance charge is a Class 4 felony.

Gonzalez has waived his preliminary hearing in county court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.