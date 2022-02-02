Bradshaw man accused of stealing motorcycle in York

YORK – James T. Neely, 32, of Bradshaw, has been accused and formally charged with stealing a motorcycle in York.

This case began when the York Police Department received a call about the theft of a motorcycle on the 1300 Block of North Iowa Avenue. The motorcycle, a blue 1999 Harley Davidson Hugger 883 Custom Chrome, had been stolen from a garage.

The motorcycle was valued at approximately $4,000.

The owner, according to court documents, said the garage had been kept locked at all times. He left his residence and when he returned, it was discovered the garage door had been forced open from the outside as it was off the track. That was the point where it was discovered the motorcycle was gone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neely was named as a suspect in the crime, due to prior contact the owner had with him.

Later, the police department was advised that a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department had recovered the stolen motorcycle. This happened after the owner received a call from someone who said his motorcycle was in a garage in Benedict.