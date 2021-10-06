Bradshaw man accused of nine counts of felony perjury

YORK – Rodney G. Will, 56, of Bradshaw has been charged with nine counts of felony perjury.

The case has been bound over to District Court, as he waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.

According to court documents, Will was questioned during a preliminary hearing in York County Court back on June 17. During his testimony during that preliminary hearing, he was asked about the details of deputies being at his residence.

During that questioning, Will stated that the York County Sheriff’s deputy who came to his house did not ask for permission to enter, did not announce his reason for being there or his intent to enter, and he believed his rights were violated because legal protocol was not followed.

The York County Attorney’s office is arguing – with the nine felony charges – that Will intentionally lied and did not tell the truth, on the witness stand while under oath, and made false statements during an official preliminary hearing in York County Court.

A Class 3 felony carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision and/or a $25,000 fine.

Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.