Bradshaw man accused of first degree sexual assault
Bradshaw man accused of first degree sexual assault

Courthouse Stock 3

YORK – Jeffrey R. Fhuere, 26, of Bradshaw, has been formally charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault and the case has been bound over to District Court.

Both counts are Class 2 felonies, which carry possible maximum sentences of 50 years in prison upon conviction.

A preliminary hearing was held in the case, in York County Court, and probable cause was found allowing it to be bound over.

According to affidavit in support of arrest warrant, filed with the York County Court, this case began in July when a 17-year-old reported to a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department that the teenager had been sexually assault by Fhuere on a number of occasions.

Court documents indicate that forensic interviews were held at the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln.

Investigators say in the court documents that the alleged victim “disclosed numerous incidents of sexual assault which reportedly took place in York and Lincoln.”

A secondary interview was held during which the alleged victim disclosed three situations of sexual assault in York.

Further details about this case cannot be published due to its graphic nature and in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Arraignment proceedings are pending in the York County District Court.

