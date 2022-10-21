Bradshaw Fire and Rescue continues to serve

BRADSHAW -- This year, there are six new members on board on the Bradshaw Fire and Rescue Squad: Austin Stuhr, Parker Goertzen, Mandy Bell, Spencer Tracy, Jon Bruner and Ruthie Mathson.

Fire Chief Tyler Newton said two of them are emergency medical technicians, bringing their knowledge to the table.

“They’re all young people, so it brings a lot of youth to the department. It kind of rejuvenated everyone and brought and lot of joy and excitement,” said Newton.

They have no new equipment this year.

The department is staying fresh on training through the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association. They also do the fire burns with other local departments. In March, they hosted training on rail car incidents that involve crude, ethanol and other flammable liquids. The department was educated on dangers and hazards of rail cars that contain the materials.

Another training they take advantage of is the Simulation in Motion Nebraska program.

Newton said, “We try to imitate car accidents and medical scenarios and we would run calls like we would do in real life.”

Every year, they teach fire prevention at Heartland Community Schools. They meet with the first, second, and third grade class. Newton shared besides teaching them about fire prevention, it’s a great way to recruit and get the youth interested in becoming firefighters someday.

Newton said they have at least 100 calls a year “from house fires to car wrecks and anywhere in between.”

“Our residents can always expect for us to be there for them and we will do what we can in times of need.”