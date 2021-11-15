Bradshaw business, Woody Florals, sees annual growth

BRADSHAW -- Former Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) Board Member Gary Eberle has a different relationship with trees on his property than most Nebraska farmers. Far from seeing them as a nuisance on a fence line or useful only in a windbreak, Eberle and his wife, Nancy, have cultivated a modest agroforestry business using trees purchased in part through the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Conservation Tree Program.

Gary also farms 500 acres of no-till corn and soybeans with his son, Kirk, in the Bradshaw area, though he is partially retired from raising row crops and is focused more on the woody florals business.

Woody florals are colorful and highly flexible fresh-cut stems of dogwoods, willows and other varieties of branches for container and floral arrangements, as well as wreaths and other crafts. The Eberles have been part of the Nebraska Woody Florals co-op since 2006. The branches they grow are sold via the co-op to places like Earl May and Mulhall’s throughout Nebraska and beyond.