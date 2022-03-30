Boyd and Elaine Stuhr inducted into Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement

YORK COUNTY – Boyd and Elaine Stuhr, lifelong York County residents, have been formally inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement.

They were supposed to be inducted back in 2020, but the annual banquet was cancelled that year and again in 2021, due to the pandemic.

They were chosen for the honor by the Nebraska Agriculture Achievement Board of Trustees, recognized for “exemplary commitment and achievements in agriculture.”

Less than 150 people have been selected for this honor since 1917.

Formed in 1916, the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement is dedicated to preserving and improving Nebraska agriculture. Each year, the group recognizes at least one honoree. Earlier inductees have included Mike Johanns, Cap Dierks, Bryce Neidig, the late Holly Miller of York, Virginia Smith, William Krejci of Exeter, George Norris and General Henry Atkinson (just to name a few).

Nancy Eberle, also a York County resident, presented the Stuhrs’ tribute during the induction ceremony.

The Stuhrs were inducted into the York Area Ag Hall of Fame in 2012.

Both grew up here and after attending college and serving a term of duty with the United States Navy, they began their farming operation in 1960. In the early years, they were involved in both grain and livestock production.

Both have made significant contributions to agriculture and the state of Nebraska through their voluntary involvement and leadership activities in various local, state and national organizations.

Boyd was instrumental in the formation of the Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards. He was elected to the York County Extension Board for two 3-year terms and served as its chairman of the board. He saw the need for a state organization of extension boards and served on the steering committee where he initiated the formation of the state association and in planning the first state convention. He was elected to the first board of directors and later served as chairman of the board. Boyd also served on the Nebraska Extension Advisory Committee for four years and represented Polk, Seward and York Counties Extension Program Unit on NACEB in the early 1990s.

Boyd served on the Nebraska Foundation for 4-H Development for eight years and in 1983, he served as president of the Executive Council.

Through the years, Boyd has been active in promoting and speaking out for agriculture and the corn industry in Nebraska. He has been an active member of the local, state and national Corn Growers Association. For 10 years he served on the Nebraska Corn Growers Board of Directors and also served as state treasurer.

He chaired several committees including government relations in which he testified before the Nebraska Legislature and lobbied in Congress numerous times on behalf of Nebraska corn farmers. He was instrumental in ethanol promotion and worked diligently in bringing the ethanol industry to York County.

Boyd was elected as a director of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District and served from 1974 to 1977. He was a director and member of the York County Feeders Association for many years and also served on the Research and Nutrition Committee of the Nebraska Livestock Feeders Association. He was a community committeeman of the York County ASCS for 16 years and worked as a field assistant for 10 of those years. He was elected and served as a county committeeman for six years.

Boyd served on the Bradshaw Board of Education for 25 years. He served on the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Association of School Boards for 12 years and is the only two term president (1982 and 1983) of NASB. He was elected as a board member of Education Service Unit Number Six and served 15 years representing agricultural concerns.

Elaine taught school for a number of years at Hampton and Henderson Public Schools and worked as an assistant instructor for the university in the area of education and family resources, working with student teachers.

She was a York County Home Extension Club member for 25 years; a 4-H leader for 15 years; she served on the steering committee and board of directors for the Nebraska Family Community Leadership Program; she served on the Nebraska Extension Advisory Committee for five years and on the Nebraska Advisory Committee for Nebraska Ag in the Classroom. In 1980, she was one of nine persons in the U.S. selected by International Harvester as a participant in the National Farm Forum held in Chicago. She was one of four from Nebraska selected to attend the Land-Grant Lay Leaders Seminar in Washington D.C. to lobby for the federal budget in 1984 and in 1987.

Elaine was an active spokesperson for agriculture during the 1980s and 1990s as she served on the Nebraska Corn Board; as director in the U.S. Feed Grains Council; was on the Executive Committee of the Agricultural Council of America in Washington D.C.; served on the Board of Directors of the Nebraska LEAD Program and president of the board; was Nebraska President of Women Involved in Farm Economics in 1983 and 1984 and national president in 1990 and 1991; was president of the Foundation for Agricultural Women’s Leadership Network and served as co-chair of the National Farm Women’s Forum in Washington D.C. In the early 1990s, she was selected to travel to Russia by the Farmer to Farmer Program and to Lithuania by the Volunteer Overseas Cooperative Assistance Program. She served as chair of the Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest held in York County from 2007 to 2009.

Elaine represented the 24th District of the Nebraska Legislature for 12 years from 1995 to 2007. She was instrumental in passing legislation that promoted ethanol and many issues related to agriculture and rural Nebraska, including formation of the Nebraska Water Policy Task Force. She was chair of the Nebraska Retirement Systems Committee; vice chair for six years of the Natural Resources Committee; served on the Education Committee, the Government and Military Affairs Committee, the Rules Committee; and a commissioner on the Education Commission of the States and the Rural Development Commission.

Elaine has been recognized for her support for agriculture, families and youth across the state. In 2006, the Nebraska Career Education Association presented her with their inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award and named the annual award in her honor. In 2007, she received the Outstanding York County Agri-Business Award. Some of her other awards include an Honorary FFA degree, the Nebraska AgRelations Council Award for service to Nebraska, the Nebraska Agri-Business Club Public Service to Agriculture Award and the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Association Meritorious Public Service Award.

