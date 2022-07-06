 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy killed at York hotel identified as 10-year-old from Wisconsin

  • Updated
Ben Prince family

Ben Prince’s family was on a summer vacation when he was tragically killed in York as a result of a partial roof collapse at the Hampton Inn. The cause of the situation remains under investigation.

 Photos provided by Prince family to KSTP Channel 5

YORK – The boy killed in the tragic roof collapse at the Hampton Inn in York on Sunday night has been identified as 10-year-old Ben Prince of Hudson, Wisconsin.

According to KSTP Channel 5 News in St. Paul, Minnesota, the Princes were on a family vacation.

Prince was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the York hotel when the roof collapsed. The ABC affiliate reports his family member tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.

Local responders were able to remove Prince from the scene, but tragically he was already deceased.

The television station talked with the Prince family’s pastor at Hudson’s Faith Community Church. He said, “Children are supposed to bury their parents, not the other way around. Life can be brief. Reality is often cruel and painful. As we’re learning, there are no guarantees and sometimes it’s brutally, brutally shortened.”

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the collapse.

The situation remains under investigation and no details on the cause are available at this time.

Many from the York community responded to this situation and are commended for their fast and heroic actions, including the York Fire Department, the York Police Department, the York County Sheriff’s Department, Mogul’s Towing and Hitz Towing. Also assisting in the effort were Black Hills Energy, Nebraska Public Power and Pieper’s Plumbing.

Both the York Fire Department and York Police Department wanted to thank the staff at the nearby Runza Restaurant for assisting with the 40 evacuees who were eventually taken elsewhere for lodging.

Ben Prince

Ben Prince, 10, of Hudson, Wisconsin, was tragically killed in Sunday’s roof collapse at the Hampton Inn in York.
