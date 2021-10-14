Booster vaccines available at Four Corners Health Department

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of those in the last seven days, 27 were in York County. Twenty-eight were in Seward County; 14 were in Butler County; and 13 were in Polk County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 6,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the health district.

The cases that have been reported in the last seven-day period are in all age groups.

During this week’s community sector briefing, Four Corners Director Laura McDougall said, “The good news is that the counts are still trending down from where we have been, we are still improving. The general trend is downward, which is good. Our peak was in September and this improvement continues. York County is looking better than it has been.”

Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, said state hospitalizations are also showing a downward trend, which is encouraging considering there are a lot of hospitalizations right now that are not COVID-related.

“Our testing has gone down this last week also, as we did less than 30 tests with only three positives,” Ulrich said, noting these figures do not count the tests they conduct at Willow Brook and the Hearthstone.