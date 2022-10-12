Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Reyansh Dhonde leaves Boo on the Farm with a big pumpkin and a big smile.
Having a fun day of play at Wessels is Scout Kaliff.
Derek Georges competes in a friendly game of ring toss at Wessels Boo on the Farm.
At Wessels Boo on the Farm, Malachi Meisinger runs to his next candy stop.
Families left with baskets full of candy at Wessels Boo on the Farm on Saturday.
At Boo on the Farm, Hannah Nelson patiently waits to hand her sisters tic-tac-toe disks.
Dressed in his superhero costume, Emarii Knight enjoys a day at Boo on the Farm.
PHOTOS
YORK — Wessels Living History Farm put on a spooktactular Boo on the Farm on Saturday with Halloween-themed games and activities galore.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.