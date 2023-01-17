Services for Bonnie M. Klepper, 89, of Norfolk formerly of Waco, will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment will be held at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Waco. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Bonnie. Bonnie passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Bonnie was born on June 8, 1933 in York, to Orville and Doris (Rayls) Schultz. She attended grade school in York to the 8th grade and later received her G.E.D. in the military. She later went to San Francisco, Calif. where she served in the WAC for a short time in the 50's. After moving back to York, she met Milton Klepper and they were married in 1953 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waco. The family then lived outside York. Both moved to Dubuque, Iowa before returning to Waco to what would be their home since the early 1960's. She spent the last year of life in Norfolk. She worked in retail sales, owned and operated a restaurant in Waco, and for many years, the service industry. She enjoyed weightlifting, gardening, sewing, crafts, baking pies, and in her earlier years, having large holiday parties inviting many in the community. Bonnie mostly loved being a grandma.