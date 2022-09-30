 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School

Bonfire tradition continues at YHS

Junior Morgan Collingham rides the “wave” after winning a competitive, minute to win it whipped cream challenge.

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- The York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about seasonal accomplishments.

What’s a pep rally without a little competition? Students and faculty competed in a whipped cream challenge. Each participant had to find all the golf balls stored in containers of whipped cream, the only trick was they had to do it without hands. Things got messy in a hurry.

The night ended with their annual bonfire where captains from each sports team ignited the “Y.” The last of homecoming activities will be this weekend with the football game and the king and queen coronation on Friday. Homecoming will wrap up with a dance in the CWAC Center from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The bonfire gets underway. 
Making a grand entrance at the homecoming pep rally is the York high school football team. 
The York High School parking lot was shaking with excitement as classes chanted out York Duke power cheers.
The York cheerleaders were the emcees for Wednesday evening’s events.
York softball team captains Lauryn Haggadone and Abrielle Linder talk about team goals they have for the rest of season. 
The York football team gets the crowd rowdy for Friday’s homecoming football game. 
In the spotlight at York’s homecoming pep rally is the York High School one-act.
The York girls golf team gives their take on this season’s success.
Celebrating homecoming week at the pep rally is the York Cross Country team. 
The York high school volleyball captains lead the crowd in a school cheer at the homecoming pep rally. 
Competing in the whipped cream challenge is social studies teacher Jane Brogan at the pep rally.
Tennis Coach Andrew Johnson takes on the whipped cream challenge like a pro at the homecoming pep rally.
