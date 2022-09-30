Bonfire tradition continues at YHS

YORK -- The York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about seasonal accomplishments.

What’s a pep rally without a little competition? Students and faculty competed in a whipped cream challenge. Each participant had to find all the golf balls stored in containers of whipped cream, the only trick was they had to do it without hands. Things got messy in a hurry.

The night ended with their annual bonfire where captains from each sports team ignited the “Y.” The last of homecoming activities will be this weekend with the football game and the king and queen coronation on Friday. Homecoming will wrap up with a dance in the CWAC Center from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.