Bond will remain the same for man accused of assault

YORK – This past week in York County District Court, Judge James Stecker denied a bond modification for Troy L. Swindell, 27, of Stromsburg.

This is a case involving alleged assault with a prior offense.

He was initially charged with first degree domestic assault (with prior offense), which is a Class 2 felony. That was then amended to third degree domestic assault (with prior offense) which is a Class 3A felony.

The case is going back to county court in early December for a preliminary hearing.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, Swindell was driving from Osceola to York when he allegedly began arguing with his female passenger. The passenger alleges that somewhere between Benedict and York, Swindell “became verbally aggressive” and then allegedly “back-handed” the woman across her face. “The physical assault gave her a cracked and swollen bottom lip and upon speaking with (the woman) I observed this physical evidence,” the investigating deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Department said.