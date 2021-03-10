Bond reduction denied in case involving fourth DUI, meth

YORK – Currently, Kimberly S. Knight, 49, of York is in the York County Jail after being arrested for fourth offense driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.
Her bond has been set at $25,000, 10 percent.
This week, her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel asked for her bond to be reduced to $10,000, 10 percent.
“She has a part-time job waiting, she is not a flight risk and there is no indication there is a threat to the community,” Michel told Judge James Stecker.
“She has had numerous failures to appear, she’s been in prison twice. This actually is an actual sixth offense DUI, so she has a problem maintaining her sobriety when out,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “With the seriousness of her offenses and her failures to appear, we feel the $25,000, 10 percent bond is appropriate.”
“Given your history of failures to appear, the court will deny the reduction,” Judge James Stecker said to Knight.
Knight also pleaded not guilty to three felonies – fourth offense driving under the influence, driving under revocation and possession of methamphetamine.
The case began when a York Police officer was informed that a woman was slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle which was parked in the 1300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue at 4:30 p.m.
When the officer arrived, he said he found Knight in the driver’s seat, with her head resting on the steering wheel of the vehicle, which was running with the keys in the ignition.
According to court documents, after the officer made several attempts to gain her attention, she opened the door.
The officer says in the court affidavit that in the middle console, he found a mostly consumed bottle of Smirnoff with approximately 1 ½ inch of alcohol left in the bottle.
The officer says when she exited the vehicle, he allegedly observed her speech to be slurred.
He said she failed field sobriety tests and then tested at .185 on the preliminary breath test.
It was also noted in court documents that during an inventory of the vehicle, a sergeant with the police department located a glasses case with two clear glass pipes which tested positive for methamphetamine, two unused syringes and a glass vile.
Officers said that while at the jail, she submitted to a breathalyzer test and tested at .138 (.08 is the legal limit).
Now that she has pleaded not guilty, a jury trial has been scheduled for July.