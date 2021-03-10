Bond reduction denied in case involving fourth DUI, meth

YORK – Currently, Kimberly S. Knight, 49, of York is in the York County Jail after being arrested for fourth offense driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.

Her bond has been set at $25,000, 10 percent.

This week, her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel asked for her bond to be reduced to $10,000, 10 percent.

“She has a part-time job waiting, she is not a flight risk and there is no indication there is a threat to the community,” Michel told Judge James Stecker.

“She has had numerous failures to appear, she’s been in prison twice. This actually is an actual sixth offense DUI, so she has a problem maintaining her sobriety when out,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “With the seriousness of her offenses and her failures to appear, we feel the $25,000, 10 percent bond is appropriate.”

“Given your history of failures to appear, the court will deny the reduction,” Judge James Stecker said to Knight.

Knight also pleaded not guilty to three felonies – fourth offense driving under the influence, driving under revocation and possession of methamphetamine.