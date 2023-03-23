YORK – Joseph Acey Jane, 19, of York, asked this past week for a reduction in his bond, as he is being held in the York County Jail on charges of kidnapping, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, assault by strangulation, terroristic threats and domestic assault.

His request was denied.

Jane has already pleaded not guilty, during earlier arraignment proceedings.

Court documents indicate the situation occurred in the 100 Block of West Eighth Street, in York.

It is alleged that Jane threatened the woman with a metal fork, aggressively stabbing at her with the instrument and then putting his hands over her mouth and nostrils impeding her breathing. It is also alleged that while she tried to get away, he restrained her against a wall and eventually voluntarily released her. As she continued to try to leave, it is alleged he approached her “from behind, placing his arm around her neck and applying pressure. She attempted to yell but only garbled sounds came out. The assault only stopped when a man breached the door and engaged in a confrontation with Jane.” The woman then fled the apartment.

Court documents indicate that the identity of the man who breached the door is unknown at this time.

The woman was able to show officers bruises she sustained in the alleged assault.

It is also indicated in court documents that Jane later attempted to apologize to the victim, by leaving a voice mail which was heard by officers, in which he referenced details of the assault.

A jury trial has been set for late June.

If convicted, Jane could be facing possible maximum sentences of 1-50 years in prison for the first two counts; three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision for Counts 3 and 4; and one year in jail with a $1,000 fine for Count 5.