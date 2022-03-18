Bond reduction allowed for York man accused of shooting car windows, making threats

YORK – Bryan Luna-Escalera, 29, of York, who has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, first degree false imprisonment, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and possession of a controlled substance, appeared in York County District Court this past week to ask for a bond reduction and receive the status of his request to go to problem solving court.

This case began when the York Police Department received a report from a York woman that Luna had shot out her car window.

According to court documents, when police officers arrived, they could see that her driver’s side rear window had been shattered and they could see a small hole from which the cracks started.

The woman accused Luna of spraying her with some type of unknown chemical. As she was starting to leave, it is alleged Luna “pulled out a large chrome and black .44 mag style revolver and he told her she was going to shoot her car. (The woman) was extremely frightened by the display of the gun. As she continued to attempt to leave, Luna fired a round into Sanchez’s window and she became more fearful as she was unsure if he would attempt to shoot her next. She then left the area as she was fearful for her safety,” according to the affidavit filed with the court.

It was noted the woman had a protection order against Luna.

Officers began looking for Luna when they were contacted by the woman who said Luna was behind her in a business parking lot threatening to shoot out her windows on another vehicle she owns. She said she was able to make it inside the business and hide in the bathroom so she could call the police.

When officers arrived at the business, they made sure the scene was secure and according to court documents saw engine coolant pouring from the woman’s vehicle as the “reservoir line had been broken off. Her vehicle did not have a front bumper so this area was freely exposed.”

The woman told them Luna displayed the gun to her again, court documents indicate.

Officers found Luna and placed him under arrest. Deputies say that on the front passenger seat in plain view was the revolver the woman said Luna had displayed. They also found a debit card belonging to the woman in the vehicle and methamphetamine was found on Luna’s person as he was being processed at the jail.

He is now facing three Class 3A felonies and two Class 4 felonies.

This week, his attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel told the court his client has been in jail for five months now and wanted a bond reduction, with the promise he would have no contact with the alleged victim. Michel told the court Luna had a job waiting and he could stay with a friend in York.

“What about his substance abuse problem?” Judge James Stecker asked.

“He will be looking into treatment,” Michel said. “He was not accepted into problem solving court.”

Deputy York County Attorney Joseph Selde said he wanted to point out threats Luna had made against people and that he had two earlier failures to appear in York County Court.

Judge Stecker reduced the bond to $25,000, 10%.