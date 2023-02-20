YORK – Previously, a $3 million bond (10%) was set for Bart Beutler, 47, of York, who is accused of killing his wife, Stacie, 46, on Jan. 30. However, following a recent court hearing upon a motion by the prosecution which asked for no bond, the original amount was reduced to zero and he continues to be in custody of the York County Jail.

The bond review hearing was held in York County Court, before Judge Lynelle Homolka. During that hearing, testimony was heard from York Police Captain Russ Coffey (in support of the prosecution’s motion), as well as arguments from both the prosecution and the defense.

“The court has considered all factors, including the nature and circumstance of the offense and the defendant’s past record of criminal convictions and ties to states outside of Nebraska,” Judge Homolka said in her ruling. “The court made a finding, to include evidence of the defendant’s access to additional firearms, one of which was unserialized, that the previous set bond should be amended to no bond, to assure the defendant’s appearance at future proceedings” and the previous bond “could jeopardize the safety and maintenance of evidence and/or safety of victims, witnesses and the community.”

Beutler waived a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to District Court where he will be arraigned on March 21.

He has been formally charged with the following:

• First degree murder, a Class 1 or Class 1A felony. If it would be determined to be a Class 1 felony and he was convicted, he could then be facing the possibility of the death penalty. If it was determined to be a Class 1A felony and he was convicted, he could then be facing the possibility of life in prison.

• Use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison upon conviction.

• Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction. Olson said the illegal firearm is a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol.

He is being prosecuted by the York County Attorney’s office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s office. His court-appointed defense is being provided by the Nebraska Public Advocacy Commission.

Beutler is accused of shooting the victim at their home at 84 South Platte Avenue. Court documents indicate Beutler called 911 to report the situation and then ran to another residence in the 400 Block of North Iowa Avenue. He was taken into custody by the York Police Department at that location.

Beutler has an extensive criminal history, which includes a conviction of second degree murder in Arizona.