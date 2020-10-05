Bomb threat at York College prompts evacuation

YORK – Sunday afternoon, Oct. 4, the York Police Department was contacted by York College regarding a suspicious email, which led to an evacuation of students and eventual clearance.

York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said that 1:46 p.m., the police were informed that “digital communications were received by the college earlier that day, which contained vague threats of a ‘bomb’ on campus. College administration was contacted, along with extra law enforcement personnel.”

Chief Tjaden said it was determined that an evacuation should take place as a cautionary measure.

Searches of the campus were completed.

Chief Tjaden said after the searches and investigation, “There was no specific, credible threat mentioned and searches revealed nothing suspicious. This matter is being followed up on and we would like to thank the York County Sheriff’s Department and York College faculty, staff and students for their assistance.

Eventually, students were allowed to return to campus, their dorm rooms and activities.