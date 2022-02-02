Bold Nebraska to hold meetings for landowners, communities in areas of proposed carbon pipeline

YORK – Bold Nebraska, the grassroots group that formed an alliance of farmers, ranchers, tribal nations and concerned citizens to stop the Keystone XL pipeline, will be holding a series of upcoming meetings for landowners and communities in areas of a proposed carbon capture pipeline.
One of those meetings will be held in York.
The proposed carbon capture pipeline would connect all the ethanol plants in the state.
In December, a representative of the company, Summit Carbon Solutions, met with the York County Commissioners to discuss their intent to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through Nebraska which would include a leg through York County. The representative, Dayton Murty, explained the company was working with 31 partner ethanol plants, as they want to capture the carbon dioxide at each (CO2 is a byproduct in the ethanol process) and then move the carbon dioxide through the pipeline to a site in North Dakota where it would be injected underground and stored. The project, he said, would span over five states, including Nebraska, where six ethanol plants would be participating.
Also back in December, Murty told the county board members the project is still in the early stages and none of the pipeline has been finalized nor will it be until easements with landowners are finalized. They do have a planned route and the project land team is working with landowners along the planned route to acquire permission to survey and acquire easements, Murty said.
He provided a map, at that time, which showed the 314.71 miles of anticipated pipeline routes in Nebraska, which includes a pipeline leg from the Green Plains ethanol plant east of York straight to the Green Plains ethanol plant in Central City. A main pipeline leg, in the preliminary tentative map, shows a long pipeline leg from the Green Plains plant at Wood River angling northeast across the state, as well as another leg connecting the Green Plains ethanol plant at Atkinson to the main pipeline east of Norfolk.
In York County, if the pipeline leg were to be built in the anticipated straight line from the York plant to the Central City plant, it would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.
Also, back in December, Murty outlined a timeline in which the company would like to see the project move along. Through February, they will continue to survey a potential route. Through March, they will continue to work toward acquiring land rights. The company’s goal is to petition for a permit this year and to have the pipeline operational by 2024.
When Murty met with the county board members, he was asked if the company would exercise eminent domain if they ran into problems with acquiring easements. Murty responded, “We don’t plan to, we don’t want to utilize eminent domain. We want all partners to be agreeable and we don’t want to try and force this on someone who doesn’t want a pipeline on their land. We are actively working to avoid that. But it’s also not taken off the table.”
Besides the meeting in York, Bold Nebraska also held a meeting in O’Neill, as well as a virtual meeting online.
Mark Hefflinger from Bold Nebraska said, “These projects aim to exert eminent domain authority to push these pipelines through landowners’ property, whether they want it or not. At the meetings, attorney Brian Jorde with Domina Law Group will be present to give an overview of landowners’ rights and answer questions about eminent domain, as well as providing information about forming a landowners’ legal co-op, similar to how landowners banded together to fight eminent domain for the Keystone XL pipeline. Pipeline expert Paul Blackburn will also give an overview of this unproven ‘carbon capture’ technology, and the unsound economics and safety and health risks from these proposed carbon pipelines.”
Murty, back in December, told the county board “safety is and always will be our top priority. There are 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines already in operation in the United States and pipelines are the safety way to transport this material. In the very unlikely event that a leak occurs in the pipeline, our alert system will immediately notify us and our engineering and safety teams will respond right away to address the issue. If released from the pipeline, carbon dioxide will become a gas and dissipate into the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide itself is a non-flammable, non-toxic gas that is present in low concentrations within the air we breathe.”
Hefflinger and the Bold Nebraska organization say they are worried about “safety in the event of a rupture or leak; the abuse of eminent domain; damage to top soil and crop losses; the lack of regulations for carbon pipelines; that carbon capture doesn’t actually help reduce emissions and the impacts of climate change; and that all the risk will be put on landowners without reward.”
The meeting in York will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, from noon until 1:30 p.m., at Chances R (lunch will be served).