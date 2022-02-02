Bold Nebraska to hold meetings for landowners, communities in areas of proposed carbon pipeline

He provided a map, at that time, which showed the 314.71 miles of anticipated pipeline routes in Nebraska, which includes a pipeline leg from the Green Plains ethanol plant east of York straight to the Green Plains ethanol plant in Central City. A main pipeline leg, in the preliminary tentative map, shows a long pipeline leg from the Green Plains plant at Wood River angling northeast across the state, as well as another leg connecting the Green Plains ethanol plant at Atkinson to the main pipeline east of Norfolk.

In York County, if the pipeline leg were to be built in the anticipated straight line from the York plant to the Central City plant, it would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Also, back in December, Murty outlined a timeline in which the company would like to see the project move along. Through February, they will continue to survey a potential route. Through March, they will continue to work toward acquiring land rights. The company’s goal is to petition for a permit this year and to have the pipeline operational by 2024.