YORK – A familiar face was before the York County Commissioners this week, as Jane Kleeb from Bold Alliance (formerly known as Bold Nebraska, with the name changing because the group is now made up of people from a number of states) addressed them regarding carbon pipelines, landowners’ rights and the need for local regulations pertaining to these types of projects.

Kleeb became familiar with the county board and many in York County over the course of several years as Bold Nebraska (an organization she helped found and led) crusaded against the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline. The grassroots effort, made up of mostly landowners in Nebraska (including a strong number in York County), was a powerful movement against the tar sands pipeline which eventually did not become reality.

“I’ve spent lots of time in York County on the Keystone XL pipeline, I’ve been in front of this board many times trying to get oil pipeline regulations,” Kleeb said to the commissioners. “Today, I’m here to talk about carbon pipelines and what we hope counties will put in place.”

Carbon Summit Solutions is currently working toward the construction of a pipeline that will connect ethanol plants (including the one in York) in an effort to transport captured carbon dioxide to North Dakota. The pipeline would cross York County, starting at the ethanol plant and making its way to Central City.

Kleeb said there is a “loophole” in Nebraska for carbon capture pipelines because the Nebraska Public Service Commission will not be involved as a regulatory agency. “The federal government has no laws in place yet for carbon pipelines and they don’t even know what proper set-backs should be. So we are encouraging county boards to put moratoriums in place, as you are without proper set-back, emergency response, those types of regulations. The eminent domain law is very gray, especially because this is not a common-use pipeline. They will be pumping this at a high level of pressure and when these pipelines burst – I know the companies pretend that it’s no big deal. But this is concentrated, toxic waste, it is a different animal than they portray. If this type of pipeline bursts, anyone near the pipeline will die and a mile away people will get dizzy, maybe pass out. The ramifications are serious.”

Kleeb went on to say, “We worked with our legal team to look at state laws and create model county ordinances that counties can adopt or use to create their own. Because the state isn’t routing this project, that means counties can. You can ask them to change their route (if it runs through or near crucial businesses, properties, etc.). You can mandate topsoil management, pipeline depth, you can require emergency response equipment and local training in writing. Counties can also have jurisdiction over decommissioning plans with full bonds in place.”

She also provided a book of information she wanted to pass on to the commissioners, the planning commission and members of the public as an upcoming planning and zoning meeting is scheduled in the near future. In that book of information, Bold Alliance alleges there are reasons to oppose carbon pipelines, including, “lack of safety, the threat of eminent domain abuse, the damage to topsoil and crop losses, the lack of regulations in the state for carbon pipelines, it is a tax scam conducted by companies seeking out millions of dollars in federal subsidies, and it is a project providing only risk with no reward for landowners.”

“I was hoping the so-called ‘experts’ from Summit would be here today,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “How long would it take for people to suffocate if this type of pipeline would break? This is what happens when you put insane people in charge at the federal level. I’m just really disappointed they are not here because they haven’t been telling us the truth.”

Summit representatives have come before the county board members several times, saying this type of pipeline is extremely safe.

“They certainly put out a lot of misinformation,” Kleeb responded. “If it’s so safe, why won’t they give us their plume study? And we are prepared to take these companies to court – there is already case law from our win that went all the way to the Supreme Court with the Keystone XL regarding eminent domain.”

Kleeb also cautioned the commissioners, “The companies, once the owner has signed off, then own forever easements and they can sell them to China or Russia or whoever they want to transport any type of material they want. That needs to be remembered.”