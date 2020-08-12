YORK--The York Public School Board of Education convened Monday, August 10 for its regular session.
Discussed was the implementation and nature of the YPS Return to School Blueprint. Considering the fluidity of the area’s COVID-19 issues, YPS remaining flexible and sensible was emphasized at the meeting. The Return to School Blueprint allows for this, said YPS Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “It allows us some flexibility when things change,” he said. This includes activities policies. “We may have to do some day-to-day decisions; we may have to do some week-to-week decisions,” Bartholomew said. Keeping district patrons informed is paramount to school operations, he added. “Our principals have done a really good job communicating to parents.”
Bartholomew told the board he is urging staff and administrators to focus on making decisions and policies that lend themselves to York’s situation. “Sometimes you need to press ‘pause’ and think: ‘I need to just make a common sense decision.”
The board agreed York Public Schools and its attorneys should to go over the school policy handbook with a fine-toothed comb. “There are some policies that need to be updated,” Bartholomew said. Board members also noted the current layout and order of the policies need to be streamlined and easier to navigate.
There was also a proposal to add bowling as a York High School-sanctioned sport. Details such as how matches would be conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic and how many students would participate were discussed. No decision was made by the board, and the proposal was tabled for further consideration.
