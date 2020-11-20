Board of health meeting to be held regarding mask mandate for City of York

• Cannot otherwise wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to wear a face covering.

“Nothing in this section shall prohibit the owner or person in charge of a premises that is open to the general public from requiring an individual to wear a face covering during any of the circumstances enumerated above or from implementing a more restrictive face covering policy.”

The draft also says, “any individual or entity which maintains premises that are open to the general public shall require all individuals five and older to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose while indoors unless the individual maintains a minimum of six feet of separate or social distance at all times from anyone who is not a member of the individual’s household.”

It also adds that it is the responsibility of individuals or entities that maintain premises open to the public to post one or more signs instructing all persons to wear face coverings as required by the mandate.