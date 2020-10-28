Board of Education presented policies, progress

YORK – York Public Schools Board of Education convened in regular session 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at the YPS District Office.
In tandem with legal guidance, the Board’s committee on school policy has continued to sift through and review policies. The board discussed first readings of Policies 2010-2015, pertaining to Board of Education itself, including but not limited to BOE meeting preparation, and Policy 2017. All policies were approved unanimously. The lengthy, highly-technical policy review process will continue.
Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reported on the status of COVID-19 at YPS. “We really feel like what we’re doing in our buildings is effective,” he said. “Our numbers have told us what we already knew going into this.” Bartholomew reported he has been meeting weekly via Zoom with his counterparts from similar districts to compare notes and share ideas.
“There’s a lot of [spread] you can’t control; it’s like the thing keeps chasing you.” Bartholomew said. Still, the positivity rate among YPS campuses remains low, Bartholomew reported. He said when it comes to quarantines, some students are quarantined because a parent or other household member tested positive and not necessarily due to school-related exposure. That being considered, Bartholomew said, as the school remains vigilant with coronavirus prevention policies and procedures, vigilance at home is also a major piece of the pandemic puzzle.
Another piece of the school’s COVID-19 prevention puzzle is new teacher orientation, which serves as a way to teach new hires the district’s instruction model. York Public Schools District Administrator Beth Ericson and York High School English teacher Katie Burger spearheaded teacher orientation, developed to help new hires implement the district’s instruction model. Ericson reported the coronavirus-considered faculty orientation measures have been met with positivity and productivity.
Updates to the school’s welding lab were approved; this will include improved filtration systems and mounted welding stations to reduce traffic in the class, therefore improving safety. Electrical work was also included in the package, as it has become extremely outdated. The entire system – including filtration, stations and electrical – date from the time YHS was built, issues being patched along the way, Bartholomew said. Industrial Made’s bid was approved. The cost of the project will be $232,342. It will be paid for by the district’s Special Building Fund and some from savings.
General Obligation Refunding Bonds Series 2015 was discussed. Jay Spearman of Piper Jaffray presented information on refinancing Series 2015. The bond matures in 2024, but Bartholomew said he and Spearman have been watching it closely. Both Spearman and Bartholomew advised refinancing it for a savings of over $80,000. The board approved the move, and established the 2020 B General Obligation Refunding Bonds.
The next regularly-scheduled York Public Schools Board of Education meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the YPS District Office.
