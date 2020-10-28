Board of Education presented policies, progress

YORK – York Public Schools Board of Education convened in regular session 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at the YPS District Office.

In tandem with legal guidance, the Board’s committee on school policy has continued to sift through and review policies. The board discussed first readings of Policies 2010-2015, pertaining to Board of Education itself, including but not limited to BOE meeting preparation, and Policy 2017. All policies were approved unanimously. The lengthy, highly-technical policy review process will continue.

Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reported on the status of COVID-19 at YPS. “We really feel like what we’re doing in our buildings is effective,” he said. “Our numbers have told us what we already knew going into this.” Bartholomew reported he has been meeting weekly via Zoom with his counterparts from similar districts to compare notes and share ideas.