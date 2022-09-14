 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Heron at Recharge Lake

_YBB2925.JPG

This Blue Heron was spotted at York’s Recharge Lake earlier this week. The Great Blue Heron migrants can be found along water areas supporting a fish population and having shallows for foraging.

