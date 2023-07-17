In the past when you heard the term “moonshine” it might have brought to mind a still hidden away in the hills or mountains down in the South. Maybe a hopped-up jalopy parked close by that would be used to try to outrun the federal agents. That’s certainly not what you’re going to find at Derek Keller’s Blended Distilling, LLC located at the corner of Road N and Highway 34.

Keller opened Blended Distilling about two months ago and he sells several different flavors of legally distilled spirits.

Keller had worked at the York Green Plains ethanol plant the past 12 years so he was familiar with the distilling process. He also has a cousin in Colorado who has had a distillery for the past ten years.

“I was talking to him about what he was doing and the idea came together to open one here in York,” said Keller. He trained with his cousin for a time and the decision was made to open Blended Distilling at the location which was purchased about two years ago.

The building is built on the foundation of an old grain bin which used to sit on the corner.

“I make a sugar-based moonshine,” said Keller. “Right now we have eight different flavors. Each formula has to be approved through the federal agency TTB.” He also has several different kinds of local beers on the menu.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, statutorily named the Tax and Trade Bureau and frequently shortened to TTB, is a bureau of the United States Department of the Treasury, which regulates and collects taxes on trade and imports of alcohol, tobacco, and firearms within the United States.

The hours for Blended Distilling currently are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday hours are 2 to 10 p.m. and the business is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The entire distilling process is done on site by Keller from the fermentation to the distilling and the flavoring. There is seating for about 20 people on the interior and there is also seating outside when the weather permits.

You will find a little bit of York history there also as Keller purchased the bar and tables and chairs from the former Offsides Lounge which was located at the corner of 8th and Lincoln Avenue.

“Business has slowly been picking up,” said Keller. “We have a Facebook page and the work of mouth has probably been doing us the most,” You can contact Blended Distilling by calling 402-362-4956 or emailing blended.distilling@hotmail.com.

Keller is a York native and a 2007 York High School graduate. Many local people will remember his dad Art Keller, a longtime employee of the York Public Schools. Keller enjoys riding his motorcycles when possible and spending time with his kids; Damon and Athena who are eight years old and Ares who comes in at four years old.

Nashville artists returning to York this Friday

Nashville artists Alex Smith and Kaylor Cox are planning a return trip to York July 22 at the York Country Club. The duo played to a packed York Country Club last summer and are looking forward to a return trip this year.

Kaylor is the daughter of York native Chris Cox and his wife Beth and Alex is her significant other. She is the granddaughter of Susan Cox of York and the late Tom Cox and the niece of York Visitor’s Committee executive director Bob Sautter.

Kaylor and Alex will play from 7:30 to 11 p.m.. The event is being sponsored by the York Country Club, Kirtsey’s Boutique, Midwest Bank, Hy-Tec and Kopcho’s Sanitation.

If you enjoy good country music, YCC will be the place to be on July 22.

YNT Treasure Hunt done for another year

Congratulations to Liz Renner and her daughters who were the ones to put their hands on the elusive medallion this year. Pirate Jim has been sent on his way again for another year. We’ll wait and see if he is invited back again next year.

What the Heck?

Have you ever experienced pressure at your job. I know a person that experienced a lot of pressure this past week. Me and the boys were on our annual summer golf trip this past week down at Osage Beach at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Wednesday we had played our 36 scheduled holes and returned to the condo, got cleaned up and went out to eat. When returning to the condo we found out there was no running water. Seemed that a water main had broken between a couple of the buildings.

There were 12 to 15 buildings in this resort with anywhere from nine to 12 condos per building. That’s a lot of people without any running water. That’s what I meant about pressure for whoever was in charge.

We got up the next morning, still no water. Went and played another 36 holes in 90-degree weather. Contacted the resort and still no water. Found out they fixed the original break and in the process another water main broke.

So we had time to kill and we went back to the local Elks Club where Dan Otoupal again gained admission for the eight of us. We had been there on Tuesday evening and had fun so decided to return. Spent some time there enjoying an adult beverage and a new card game with our new friends and then went to eat.

Finally returned to the condo about 10 p.m. and found we had water. Best shower ever.